Iron Merchant Competition + Reception

The annual Iron Merchant visual merchandising challenge (now in its 14th year) is a mashup of improvisation, performance art and design science – plus one secret ingredient to shake things up! Team spirit and audience participation add to the excitement. There will be plenty of flexing of design muscles and clinking of cocktail glasses.

It’s a happy hour networking event too fun to be called a networking event, wherein six teams of 10, including attendees, speakers and sponsors, are given a theme, a hodgepodge of materials, the aforementioned secret ingredient and 60 minutes to conceive and create a winning display – with a few hundred fellow attendees looking on.

As always, this year’s theme is a secret guarded closely by the event’s founder and emcee Joe Baer (CEO and Creative Director, ZenGenius Inc.). With Boston as the backdrop, it’s bound to be equal parts revolution and ruckus.

Team slots are filling now, so if you’re ready to show off your design skills, check the “participate” box when you register for IRDC. (You’ll have the option to “spectate” as well.) The first 60 registrants who check the “participate” box will be placed on a team and contacted by IRDC staff prior to the event.

Questions about the Iron Merchant Challenge? Email laura.gay@stmediagroup.com.