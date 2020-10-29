Q: How does a global performance brand create an enhanced store experience that breaks through and stands out? A: Through the consumer lens

Under Armour is delivering an all-new store expression for all athletes based on 20 months of testing and learning. Through co-creation leveraging Under Armour’s position as the Human Performance Company, and targeting the Focused Performer, The Brand House City concept was designed to meet the needs and expectations of the consumer through physical, digital and human experiences, elevating and activating the brand.

Sharon Lessard, Senior Director, Global Store Design & Development, Under Armour