Hi, we’re new here!

Welcome to the IRDC Blog. The conference team is launching this initiative as a fun place to share exciting event updates, speaker spotlights, fun facts about our 2020 host hotel and city, as well as a look back on IRDC’s rich history as we celebrate our 20th anniversary year. Check back for regular content updates, and if there’s something in particular you’d like to see here, let us know!

~ IRDC Conference Team