Hotel & Travel

HOST HOTEL – THE SHERATON DENVER DOWNTOWN HOTEL

1550 Court Place

Denver, CO 80202

P: 303-893-3333

We’re excited to present the 20th annual International Retail Design Conference at the modern 4-star Sheraton Denver Downtown hotel. Located on the 16th Street Mall promenade, the Sheraton is in the heart of this bustling city. Visitors have easy access to some of Denver’s most popular dining, shopping, nightlight and entertainment options. Hotel guests can enjoy amenities including a heated outdoor rooftop pool, multiple dining options ranging from American restaurants and casual eateries/cafes to a cocktail lounge with an outdoor terrace, as well as a 5,000 square foot Sheraton Fitness Center and on-site business center. Explore all of the hotel’s amenities and offerings.

NIGHTLY ROOM RATE: $259

MAKE YOUR HOTEL RESERVATION NOW.

TRAVEL – NEARBY AIRPORT

Denver International Airport

8500 Peña Blvd, Denver, CO 80249

https://www.flydenver.com/

AIRPORT RAIL

Getting from Denver International Airport to downtown Denver is easier than ever with the Airport Rail. Hop on and arrive in just 37 minutes! The cost is $10.50/trip with trains leaving every 15 – 30 minutes depending on time of day. Learn more.

*NOTE: Book your stay for IRDC 2020 at The Sheraton Denver Downtown by Friday, August 28th to ensure you have a spot in the IRDC hotel block with our special discounted rate of $259/night. If you have questions regarding the room block, please contact Laura Gay at laura.gay@stmediagroup.com. Rooms are available on a first come, first served basis.