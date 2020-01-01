Joe Baer is the Co-Founder, CEO and Creative Director of ZenGenius Inc., which provides visual merchandising, special events and creative direction. His career encompasses more than 30 years of experience working with top retailers. Joe’s passion, drive and enthusiasm for visual merchandising and amazing retail experiences leads him to motivate and energize audiences around the world. He engages his audiences and creates experiential learning situations. Joe is well known for leading the annual Iron Merchant Challenge at IRDC to celebrate visual merchandising as an important aspect of retail design.

Joe created ZenGenius with a vision to bring the knowledge of visual merchandising to the world and provide a unique type of creative support to retailers and businesses.