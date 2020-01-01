Serving as Chief Executive Officer for AREA15, Winston Fisher exercises his creative muscles and contributes extreme ambition to the project. Fisher is the lead developer for AREA15, the venture that is one-of-a-kind in its own category and as with everything in his career, passion and self-driven interests have led him to this role.

Fisher hails from New York and has tremendous experience in real estate and financial investing. Possessing a life-long interest and passion in real estate while pursuing an early career in finance provides Fisher with an exceptionally intuitive and knowledgeable business mindset.

Since Spring 2000, Fisher has served as partner for his family-owned and operated real estate company, Fisher Brothers. He directs the company’s financial and investing activities, property acquisitions and dispositions and oversees all new development initiatives. With experience across a broad range of transactions, he leads all financial analysis, due diligence, project capitalization efforts and joint-venture partnerships for new and distressed real estate projects. In addition to his active participation in the company’s development projects, he also manages the firm’s day-to-day stock and investment portfolio.

Fisher serves as a board member of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund for wounded troops. As part of the ongoing commitment to Intrepid, he also frequently competes in extreme endurance races to raise funds for the organization. Prior to his career in finance, Fisher earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from Syracuse University.