CINDI KATO

As a 35-year veteran of the design industry, Cindi has managed retail, hospitality, restaurant, healthcare, and banking projects across the United States and globally. She is CallisonRTKL’s Retail Business Development Lead and collaborates with the other practice areas within the firm. She currently serves as President of the Planning and Visual Education Partnership (PAVE), is a board member of Shop!, and an executive committee member of the Shop! Women’s League. Cindi is also an active member of the Retail Design Institute (RDI) and board emeritus for Washington State University’s Department of Interior Design + Construction.