Cindi Kato is a Vice President and Global Retail Business Development Director in CallisonRTKL’s retail practice. As a 35-year veteran of the design industry, she has managed retail, hospitality, restaurant, healthcare and banking projects across the United States and abroad. Cindi’s diverse portfolio of clients includes: ABC-Mart Grand Stage, böhme, Cotopaxi, Roots, Finish Line, Sperry, Target, Cole Haan, Nordstrom, Nike, Merrell and Trish McEvoy. Cindi currently serves as President of the Planning and Visual Education Partnership (PAVE) and is a board member of Shop!, a committee member of Shop! Women’s League and a member the design:retail magazine advisory board. She is an active member of the Retail Design Institute (RDI) and board emeritus for Washington State University’s Department of Interior Design + Construction.