Alasdair Lennox

Based in New York City, Lennox leads creative across the region, continuing to elevate and integrate the brand transformative work of Landor&FITCH. Alasdair joined FITCH 20 years ago as a junior environmental designer, and has moved his way through the ranks while evolving his spectrum of design skills, and collecting a few stamps in his passport. He has extensive experience in both strategic and creative assignments for a wide variety of clients.

Key clients include Starbucks, Apple, Miele, McLaren, Target, Nespresso, Walmart, BP, Lego, Under Armour, Dell, and Enterprise.

Alasdair has led FITCH to win its first Cannes Lions, London International Awards, World Retail Awards Store ‘Design of the Year’, and under his watch FITCH was voted a top design in 2017, for the 7th year in a row, by Design:Retail magazine readers. He has judged Cannes Design Lions, chaired the Interiors Jury at the Design Week Awards and judged at the Brandrepublic Digital Awards and D&AD New Blood. He regularly speaks at conferences such as The Retail Leaders Circle, The One Club’s One Show, and EuroShop. Alasdair has written articles and opinion to the BBC, Sky, Marketing Week, Contagious, Design Week, and Retail Week. This year he was named on GDUSA’s People to Watch for 2019 and Retail Design Influencer by Design:Retail magazine.

