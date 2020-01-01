Sharon Lessard, Sr. Director, Global Store Design and Development at Under Armour, is a seasoned influencer of the customer experience at retail with over 20 years leading strategic development and direction for all new global store concepts and innovations.

She leads teams around the vision that the physical store is where every part of a business comes together for the consumer. Lessard collaborates closely with all global functions: Brand Creative, Marketing, eComm, Visual Merchandising, Merchandising, Store Operation and HR and engaging and partnering with external Design Agencies as needed, to bring the brand to life embody great storytelling through product, service and team.

Sharon’s passion for creating inspiring customer experiences has served her well throughout her career. She has previously led store design for brands including The Limited, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Best Buy and on the agency side of retail with Gensler. One of her most accomplished store designs in her portfolio is Best Buy’s first store outside of North America in Shanghai, China.

When Sharon is not leading store design projects, she is very involved within the industry and holds several board positions: International Vice President, Retail Design Institute; Editorial Board, VMSD; and PAVE. She graduated from the University of South Florida with an undergraduate degree in Painting and Art History.