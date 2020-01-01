Samar Younes

Samar is the VP, Creative Director of Showfields, an innovative retailer working to define and re-invent the future of retail. She is also the founder of SAMARITUAL, a consultancy with the aim to deliver impactful brand identities visually and experientially, merging the world of commerce with art, fashion, architecture, craft and design, and neuroaesthetics, for both commercial and public spaces. Driven by inclusion, diversity and authenticity, which sit at the center of her work, she has built a reputation for experimentation, innovation and thoughtfulness in order to design for a better world which might be the only thing that matters for the businesses of tomorrow.

Her philosophy is simple: design is strategy, advocacy beats advertising and purpose is the future of business. Creating experiences centered on intention and meaning through art and design is key to her approach in building brands of the future from the inside out.

Raised in Beirut, Lebanon, Samar first attended the Lebanese Academy of Fine Arts studying architecture, interiors and visual communications. She continued her studies receiving an honors degree in Design for Performance exploring theater, film, video and live art from the notable Central Saint Martins School of Arts and Design in London.

She has worked with high-profile brands such as Opening Ceremony, Colette, Barneys, Selfridges, Kadewe, LaRinascente, Isetan, Lane Crawford, The Webster, Coach, Reed Krakoff, Elie Tahari, Anthropologie, Loro Piana, Luxotica, Saks Fifth Ave, IAMP Shanghai and Coachella.

