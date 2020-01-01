We help retailers and designers create memorable experiences with custom décor that is unique to each brand’s character. D|Fab’s services include design, engineering, manufacturing and installation for interior décor and signage. Our integrated approach makes the process efficient and manageable for both single prototype projects and large-scale roll-outs. D|Fab has a proven record as a pioneering partner in creating stores that communicate creatively, consistently and cost-effectively.
1100 E. Mandoline Ave, Suite 100
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Sponsor Representatives
Nadine Geering
VP Strategic Design
ngeering@dfabdesignn.com
(248) 597-0988
Raj Khosla
National Account Executive
rkhosla@dfabdesign.com
(248) 597-0988
Ed Murphy
Design Project Manager
emurphy@dfabdesign.com
(248) 597-0988