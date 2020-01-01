Inside the Show Window: A Conversation with Candy Pratts Price

Candy Pratts Price’s impressive career in fashion and retail began by designing windows for Bloomingdale’s, where she influenced a generation of visual merchandisers by setting new standards and fearlessly breaking the rules. In an exclusive on-stage interview with VMSD Editorial Advisor/New York Editor Eric Feigenbaum at the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Seattle last year, the industry icon shared her ground-breaking work while at Bloomingdale’s and her new visions through the windows of Michael Kors.