No Longer an Afterthought: How the Female-Driven Economy will Shape the Future of Retail

Women control 85 percent of consumer spending in the U.S. and collectively represent the second largest economy in the world, yet retailers continue to innovate and evolve through invisible biases or “code patriarchy.” At IRDC 2018 in Seattle, Myra Vaughn moderated a panel of retail leaders to uncover the prominent, yet overlooked, ways retailers have missed the mark in engaging their female customers and what retailers can do to benefit from the enormous momentum and heightened awareness of the female-driven economy.