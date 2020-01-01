Branding Header

Who Should Attend

The conference is designed for retail professionals involved in creating and reimagining bricks-and-mortar environments — from traditional retail sectors such as department, grocery and big-box stores to restaurants, pop-ups and specialty shops. Plus emerging sectors and new concepts and formats such as retail-as-a-service and cannabis.

You should attend if you’re a retailer involved in:

  • Visual Merchandising / Presentation / Display
  • Store Design / Environment
  • Retail / Customer Experience
  • Store Planning
  • Brand Management / In-store Marketing
  • Corporate Management
  • Creative Services / Graphic Design
  • Architectural Design
  • Strategic Planning

… or a non-retailer, whose primary business is:

  • Design/Architecture Firm
  • Consulting Firm (brand development, strategic planning, research, etc.)
  • General Contractor

… or if you’re simply interested in learning about new trends and ideas in online and in-store retail

 

WHO'S ATTENDING IRDC 2020

Check out the roster below to get a glimpse of the types of retailers, designers and other design professionals who attended IRDC 2019. Stay tuned for updates on our list of 2020 attendees.

ATTENDANCE POLICY

IRDC is for executive store planners, visual merchandisers, retail designers and sponsors only.  If you are a manufacturer or supplier, you must be a sponsor to attend. Please visit the Sponsors page to learn about the benefits of sponsoring IRDC.

IRDC is an exclusive conference. We reserve the right to deny admittance to non-qualifying registrants. A non-qualifying registrant is anyone who seeks a business-to-business relationship (client, partner, etc.) with retailers. For example, if your company has design capabilities, but you also manufacture, install and implement the items for the spaces you design, you are considered a manufacturer/supplier and cannot attend IRDC. If retail design is your primary business and responsibility, you qualify as an attendee. If printing graphics, for example, is a small portion of that design business, you won’t automatically be disqualified. In cases such as this, admission is granted at IRDC’s discretion.

Contact us before you make travel plans if there is any question about your status as a retailer vs. non-retailer. IRDC makes every effort to notify non-qualifying registrants as soon as possible.