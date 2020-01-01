Who Should Attend

The conference is designed for retail professionals involved in creating and reimagining bricks-and-mortar environments — from traditional retail sectors such as department, grocery and big-box stores to restaurants, pop-ups and specialty shops. Plus emerging sectors and new concepts and formats such as retail-as-a-service and cannabis.

You should attend if you’re a retailer involved in:

Visual Merchandising / Presentation / Display

Store Design / Environment

Retail / Customer Experience

Store Planning

Brand Management / In-store Marketing

Corporate Management

Creative Services / Graphic Design

Architectural Design

Strategic Planning

… or a non-retailer, whose primary business is:

Design/Architecture Firm

Consulting Firm (brand development, strategic planning, research, etc.)

General Contractor

… or if you’re simply interested in learning about new trends and ideas in online and in-store retail

WHO'S ATTENDING IRDC 2020

Check out the roster below to get a glimpse of the types of retailers, designers and other design professionals who attended IRDC 2019. Stay tuned for updates on our list of 2020 attendees.

5G Studio Aedifica AGI Amazon Architect of the Capitol / U.S. Capitol Visitor Center Gift Shop Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. b8ta Bauer Hockey Bayer BD Provisions Bergmeyer Associates, Inc. BHDPO Architecture Big Red Rooster – a JLL company Bobbi Wegner Psy.D. Bohme Boston Properties Brillante Group BRR Architecture Brandstream Brattle Book Shop CallisonRTKL Canopy Growth CESO ChangeUp, Inc. Charles Street Hardware Chipman Design Architecture Christian Lahoude Studio Church’s Chicken Chute Gerdeman Clear Coach Collaborative Design Strategies ConsumerX Retail CorbisStudio Core Architects Inc. CrowdedSpaces Dunkin’ Brands/Baskin-Robbins DFS Group Limited E.B. Horn Jewelers emaz llc Emerald Tavern Games and Cafe Envirosell Inc. Eos Lightmedia ESI Design EWI Worldwide Farm & Feed Field Paoli Architects Fitch Float4 Floor & Decor FRCH Nelson Gap Gensler Georgia Main Food Group Global Partners Guess?, Inc. Happy Valley Harvest House of Cannabis Hauspanther Headington Companies Henderson Engineers Hershey Company Home Depot HUSH IPP JGA Johnny Cupcakes Karena Reusser KNOCK Inc. Kraido Krispy Kreme L.J. Peretti Cigars Lancome (at Loreal) Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd Little Loblaw/Shoppers Drug Mart Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LUSH Freshhandmade Cosmetics Macys Inc. Manyavar Marriott International Mascotti Strategies MBH Architects McDonald’s Corporation McKinley Burkart Meijer Inc. MG2 Design Natasia Moose NORR Nothing Bundt Cakes Ohio State University Oxford Properties Group PSI Panera Bread PAVE PSI Psycho Bunny Quadrangle Randoutfitters Red Wing Shoes Reitmans Canada LTD RESTORE Design Private Limited Retail AMP Design RRD Shawmut Design and Construction Sheridan College Shop Environments Association Sight & Sound Theatres, Inc. Sky Bench Soft Surroundings Specialty Lighting Group Stantec Studio H2G Stylus Summit Architecture + Design Supervalu Surenderg Retail Target Corporation Tennessee Farmers Cooperative The Brattle Book Shop The High Road Design Studio, LLC The Inutilious Retailer The Kroger Company The Taubman Company The Timberland Company Thread Collaborative Timbuk2 TJX TRG – The Retail Group Under Armour UNFI Unibail Rodamco Westfield Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd Volume Experience Walt Disney Imagineering Watt International WD Partners Wells Fargo Whole Foods Market ZenGenius, Inc.

ATTENDANCE POLICY

IRDC is for executive store planners, visual merchandisers, retail designers and sponsors only. If you are a manufacturer or supplier, you must be a sponsor to attend. Please visit the Sponsors page to learn about the benefits of sponsoring IRDC.

IRDC is an exclusive conference. We reserve the right to deny admittance to non-qualifying registrants. A non-qualifying registrant is anyone who seeks a business-to-business relationship (client, partner, etc.) with retailers. For example, if your company has design capabilities, but you also manufacture, install and implement the items for the spaces you design, you are considered a manufacturer/supplier and cannot attend IRDC. If retail design is your primary business and responsibility, you qualify as an attendee. If printing graphics, for example, is a small portion of that design business, you won’t automatically be disqualified. In cases such as this, admission is granted at IRDC’s discretion.

Contact us before you make travel plans if there is any question about your status as a retailer vs. non-retailer. IRDC makes every effort to notify non-qualifying registrants as soon as possible.