Who Should Attend

The conference is designed for retail professionals involved in creating and reimagining bricks-and-mortar environments — from traditional retail sectors such as department, grocery and big-box stores to restaurants, pop-ups and specialty shops. Plus emerging sectors and new concepts and formats such as retail-as-a-service and cannabis.
You should attend if you’re a retailer involved in:
- Visual Merchandising / Presentation / Display
- Store Design / Environment
- Retail / Customer Experience
- Store Planning
- Brand Management / In-store Marketing
- Corporate Management
- Creative Services / Graphic Design
- Architectural Design
- Strategic Planning
… or a non-retailer, whose primary business is:
- Design/Architecture Firm
- Consulting Firm (brand development, strategic planning, research, etc.)
- General Contractor
… or if you’re simply interested in learning about new trends and ideas in online and in-store retail
WHO'S ATTENDING IRDC 2020
Check out the roster below to get a glimpse of the types of retailers, designers and other design professionals who attended IRDC 2019. Stay tuned for updates on our list of 2020 attendees.
5G Studio
Aedifica
AGI
Amazon
Architect of the Capitol / U.S. Capitol Visitor Center Gift Shop
Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc.
b8ta
Bauer Hockey
Bayer
BD Provisions
Bergmeyer Associates, Inc.
BHDPO Architecture
Big Red Rooster – a JLL company
Bobbi Wegner Psy.D.
Bohme
Boston Properties
Brillante Group
BRR Architecture
Brandstream
Brattle Book Shop
CallisonRTKL
Canopy Growth
CESO
ChangeUp, Inc.
Charles Street Hardware
Chipman Design Architecture
Christian Lahoude Studio
Church’s Chicken
Chute Gerdeman
Clear
Coach
Collaborative Design Strategies
ConsumerX Retail
CorbisStudio
Core Architects Inc.
CrowdedSpaces
Dunkin’ Brands/Baskin-Robbins
DFS Group Limited
E.B. Horn Jewelers
emaz llc
Emerald Tavern Games and Cafe
Envirosell Inc.
Eos Lightmedia
ESI Design
EWI Worldwide
Farm & Feed
Field Paoli Architects
Fitch
Float4
Floor & Decor
FRCH Nelson
Gap
Gensler
Georgia Main Food Group
Global Partners
Guess?, Inc.
Happy Valley
Harvest House of Cannabis
Hauspanther
Headington Companies
Henderson Engineers
Hershey Company
Home Depot
HUSH
IPP
JGA
Johnny Cupcakes
Karena Reusser
KNOCK Inc.
Kraido
Krispy Kreme
L.J. Peretti Cigars
Lancome (at Loreal)
Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd
Little
Loblaw/Shoppers Drug Mart
Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
LUSH Freshhandmade Cosmetics
Macys Inc.
Manyavar
Marriott International
Mascotti Strategies
MBH Architects
McDonald’s Corporation
McKinley Burkart
Meijer Inc.
MG2 Design
Natasia Moose
NORR
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Ohio State University
Oxford Properties Group
PSI
Panera Bread
PAVE
PSI
Psycho Bunny
Quadrangle
Randoutfitters
Red Wing Shoes
Reitmans Canada LTD
RESTORE Design Private Limited
Retail AMP Design
RRD
Shawmut Design and Construction
Sheridan College
Shop Environments Association
Sight & Sound Theatres, Inc.
Sky Bench
Soft Surroundings
Specialty Lighting Group
Stantec
Studio H2G
Stylus
Summit Architecture + Design
Supervalu
Surenderg Retail
Target Corporation
Tennessee Farmers Cooperative
The Brattle Book Shop
The High Road Design Studio, LLC
The Inutilious Retailer
The Kroger Company
The Taubman Company
The Timberland Company
Thread Collaborative
Timbuk2
TJX
TRG – The Retail Group
Under Armour
UNFI
Unibail Rodamco Westfield
Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd
Volume Experience
Walt Disney Imagineering
Watt International
WD Partners
Wells Fargo
Whole Foods Market
ZenGenius, Inc.
ATTENDANCE POLICY
IRDC is for executive store planners, visual merchandisers, retail designers and sponsors only. If you are a manufacturer or supplier, you must be a sponsor to attend. Please visit the Sponsors page to learn about the benefits of sponsoring IRDC.
IRDC is an exclusive conference. We reserve the right to deny admittance to non-qualifying registrants. A non-qualifying registrant is anyone who seeks a business-to-business relationship (client, partner, etc.) with retailers. For example, if your company has design capabilities, but you also manufacture, install and implement the items for the spaces you design, you are considered a manufacturer/supplier and cannot attend IRDC. If retail design is your primary business and responsibility, you qualify as an attendee. If printing graphics, for example, is a small portion of that design business, you won’t automatically be disqualified. In cases such as this, admission is granted at IRDC’s discretion.
Contact us before you make travel plans if there is any question about your status as a retailer vs. non-retailer. IRDC makes every effort to notify non-qualifying registrants as soon as possible.